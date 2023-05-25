P-Square Set To Release New Album After Nine Years

Nigerian identical twins and musical duo, Peter and Paul Okoye, popularly known as P-Square, have revealed they are working on a new album to be released soon.

Naija News reports that the duo disclosed this during an interview recently on CNN, noting that their new music together which is coming nine years after their separation, will be released within the year 2023.

Recall that P-square reunited in 2022. The duo have since released two singles Jaiye (Ihe g’eme) and Find Somebody) ahead of their ‘100 Cities World Tour,’ which kicked off with North America through Europe, Asia, the Middle East and Africa last year.

Speaking with CNN about the rift that kept the twins apart, Paul said, “Anything you see that happens to a (music) group, it’s the same thing that happened to us.

“Irrespective of how people want to look at it, we felt the fans were disappointed. We’re humans. It’s normal,” he added.

A federal court in Central Islip, New York sentenced William Junior Maxwell II, also known as rapper Fetty Wap, to six years’ imprisonment and five years of post-release supervision for conspiracy to distribute cocaine on Wednesday, according to a news release from the US Attorney’s Office in the Eastern District of New York.

The release stated that Maxwell was a “member of an organization that distributed more than 100 kilograms of cocaine, heroin, fentanyl, and crack cocaine across Long Island and New Jersey.”

Maxwell’s legal representative declined to comment.

The rapper was indicted and arrested in October 2021, along with five others, on drug trafficking conspiracy charges, and was subsequently released on $500,000 bail.