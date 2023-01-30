Black Market Euro To Naira Exchange Rate Today 30th January 2023

What is the Euro to Naira Exchange rate at the black market also known as the parallel market (Aboki fx)? See the black market Euro to Naira exchange rate for 29th January, below. You can swap your Euro for Naira at these rates.

The exchange rate for a euro to naira at Lagos Parallel Market (Black Market) players buy a euro for N796 and sell at N811 on Sunday 29th January 2023, according to sources at Bureau De Change (BDC).

Please note that the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) does not recognize the parallel market (black market), as it has directed individuals who want to engage in Forex to approach their respective banks.

Please note that the rates you buy or sell forex may be different from what is captured in this article because prices vary.

The ad hoc committee on the new naira redesign and naira swap policy of the House of Representatives rejected the extension of the deadline for the exchange of old naira notes.

Naija News had earlier reported that the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele on Sunday announced that the deadline has been extended by ten days.

Recall that the apex bank had fixed the 31st of January as the deadline for the exchange of the old naira notes; N200, N500 and N1000.

Emefiele, however, on Sunday said President Muhammadu Buhari gave permission for the deadline to be extended to February 10.

The ad-hoc committee chaired by the leader of the House, Alhassan Ado Doguwa in reaction to the development rejected the extension, insisting that the CBN must comply with sections 20 sub 3, 4, and 5 of the CBN act.

The House on Tuesday constituted the ad hoc committee to look into the deadline set by CBN.