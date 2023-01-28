Delta: Man Rapes Girlfriend’s Daughter, Infects Her With HIV

A man has been remanded at Ogwashi-uku correctional centre for allegedly raping his girlfriend’s 17-year-old daughter in Delta State.

A Magistrate Court sitting in Ibusa, Oshimili North Local Government Area of the state had on Friday, January 27, 2023, ordered that the suspect remained in custody until further notice.

An activist, Marvin Mordi, handling the case alleged that the suspect has been sexually molesting the victim since she was 11-years-old and infected her with the HIV virus.

He also claimed that the teenager’s mother was aware of her daughter situation but choose to cover it up because she didn’t want to lose her relationship.

Popular activist, Comrade Israel Joe, who confirmed the incident, said the man also infected the victim’s mother with HIV.

He revealed that he came across the suspect in Asaba and was glad that he was still in the custody of the police

“Today, a magistrate court in Ibusa remanded this man who infested a woman with HIV and also has been defiling the woman’s daughter. I saw this man at State CID Asaba yesterday and thanked God he was not released hence the jungle justice would have taken place. The woman’s daughter has also been infected with HIV by this hungry looking demonic animal, engraved with vicious callousness and decorated wickedness.,” he wrote.