Broken Bottles, Stones Thrown As Armed Thugs Attack Funke Akindele/Jandor’s Campaign (Video)

Thugs have reportedly attacked the convoy of the Peoples Democratic Party(PDP) governorship candidate (Lagos) Dr. Abdul-Azeez Adediran (Jandor) in the Kosofe region of the state.

Naija News understands that Jandor’s convoy which was attacked on Wednesday in the Ikosi-Isheri area of the local government also came under another attack on the same day in Oworo Road, Oworosonki area.

Newsmen gathered that the hoodlums threw stones and other dangerous objects at the campaign team.

The thugs were said to have also denied Adediran and his campaign team access to some parts of the state, if not for the intervention of security officers

There were also similar attacks in Badagry, Agege, and Ikorodu areas since Adediran kicked off his tour of the 245 wards in the state on Oct. 19, 2022,

Jandor’s running mate, Funke Akindele, was also chased out of the Kosofe fruit market on Tuesday.

Speaking on the development, the Lagos State PDP Publicity Director, Hakeem Amode told newsmen that the attacks were not healthy for democracy in the country.

He subsequently called on Muhammadu Buhari and the Inspector-General of Police, Usman Alkali Baba to investigate all attacks on the governor’s envoy.

His statement read in part, “It is unbelievable at this stage, that these are happening in a state that prides itself as the Centre of Excellency. It is sad that we cannot campaign freely.

“Electoral Law allows us to campaign anywhere in Lagos State but it is unfortunate that political thugs could attempt to stop us.

“On Tuesday, we were attacked in several wards in Kosofe and we were even prevented from entering markets to the campaign.

“We are more disturbed to hear that some of our loyalists, who came to welcome us, were prevented from entering the markets to continue their businesses.”

Watch the video below,