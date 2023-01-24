Tinubu Transformed Lagos From A Super Slum – Shettima

The Vice-presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Kashim Shettima, has praised the impact of the party’s presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu, in the transformation of Lagos State.

Speaking during a Lagos State banquet for President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday, Shettima revealed that Tinubu, a former Lagos State governor, played an instrumental role in the state becoming a mega city.

He said: “When Asiwaju became the governor of Lagos, you and I know that the fear of Lagos for the average northerner was the beginning of wisdom.

“Lagos was a super slum, but because of the quality of this man’s ideas, Lagos is now the third-largest economy in Africa. From N600m, Lagos government is now generating N61b every month as the internally generated revenue, and Lagos is now projected to be the third-largest economy by the end of the decade.”

The former Borno State governor urged electorates to vote for Tinubu so he could bring his wealth of experience to bear for the good of Nigeria.

Shettima also claimed that the former Lagos State governor helped shelter a lot of northerners when they faced what he described as a political witch hunt.

Shettima listed such persons as former Vice President Atiku Abubakar and an ex-chief of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) Nuhu Ribadu.

He noted that aside from those mentioned, Tinubu’s backing of Buhari in the 2015 and 2019 elections is something the region won’t forget.

“Those of us from the north owe him a debt of gratitude for supporting our leader President Muhammadu Buhari in the 2015 and 2019 general elections,” he added.