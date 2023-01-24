Why We Arrested Tompolo’s Director, Enisuoh – EFCC

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has revealed that it arrested and detained Captain Warredi Enisuoh, who works for Tompolo, over suspected money laundering.

Recall that reports emerged on Sundays claiming that the EFCC had detained Enisuoh, Head of Operations of Tantita Security Services Nigeria Limited (TSSNL), a company owned by Tompolo, real name (Government Ekpemupolo), over issues related to oil pipeline security.

But in a statement on Monday, the EFCC Head of Media, Wilson Uwujaren said Enisuoh is facing a probe for alleged money laundering which involved the “criminal dissipation of funds in an account held by him.”

The EFCC stated that Enisuoh, an official of the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA), alongside the agency ex-Director General, Patrick Akpobolokemi, are accused of “fraudulent conversion of various sums of money” belonging to NIMASA.

Wilson disclosed that during investigation over $420,000 suspected proceeds of illicit activities was traced to an account held by him.

According to the anti-graft agency, it obtained a court order to freeze the account and preserve the funds, but Enisuoh in 2018 secured a Court of Appeal order to lift the freeze.

The EFCC stated that Court of Appeal did not find in favour of Enisouh that the funds in issue were not proceeds of unlawful activities.

The commission said Enisouh was on its watchlist until January 19, 2023, when he was taken into custody.

The EFCC added that: “A remand notice was duly filed to keep him, pending the conclusion of the investigation.

“He is cooperating with the investigation, and has already returned $100,000 to the account.”