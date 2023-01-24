Family Rejects Old Naira Notes As Bride Price In Niger

More and more people have continued to reject the old naira notes following the refusal of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to extend the January 31 deadline.

The latest in the narration of the rejection of the old naira note is from a family of a would-be bride in the Gbako Local Government Area of Niger State who has rejected the payment of the bride price with the old naira notes.

Naija News learnt that the family of the tobe pride, whose name wasn’t mentioned rejected N1,000 and N500 notes presented as the bride price by her suitor’s family.

It was gathered from Daily Trust on Tuesday that the bride’s family insisted that they should be paid the bride price in new naira notes because they don’t have an account and don’t have where to change the notes.

In the report, the lady’s family insisted that the CBN’s January 31 deadline would not allow them to take the notes because they were not ready to buy some of the things required for the ceremony.

A family member of the suitor said, “We took money to the family of the girl we want to marry. They called me on Sunday to come and take the old currency notes back pending when we have the new naira notes.

“They said they don’t have anywhere to change the old notes. So, I want to take it to the bank pending when we get the new notes.”

This platform understands that similarly, motorcycle riders popularly called Okada riders in Sokoto State have also started rejecting the old naira notes due to the same challenge.

However, despite the directive by the apex bank that commercial banks should desist from issuing old naira notes to citizens, reports are that up until now banks still issue old naira notes to their customers.

Naija News gathered from Punch that a resident in Niger state identified as Atiku Abdulrafiu noted that “I was in the bank today to withdraw, we withdrew N580,000 and do you know what? All the money given to us were old notes.

“We requested new notes but to our surprise, they said no new note is available.

“Now, how can you imagine that the same money is being rejected by traders and business people in the same state.”

Abdulrafiu, therefore, called on the CBN as well as the Federal Government to find a way to extend the deadline for the old naira notes in circulation.