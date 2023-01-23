Gumi Speaks On Metamorphosis Of Ansaru Terrorists

Prominent Islamic cleric, Sheikh Ahmad Gumi, has reacted to the metamorphosis of the Ansaru terrorists responsible for the Abuja-Kaduna train killings and kidnap

Naija News reports that Gumi is known for his influence among bandits and herdsmen terrorising the North-West and North-Central parts of the country.

Speaking in an interview with Vanguard over the weekend, Gumi said the Ansaru sect became brutal due to the bombardment of their camps by the Nigerian military and the killing of their children and wives during military operations.

The controversial cleric said the bandits who are different from Boko Haram had to carve out a small area where they could live their lives.

Gumi argued that the Ansaru bandtis are not challenging the government but they were challenging wrongdoing by the state.

He said: “I think they were disbanded, and some of their children were arrested, so they dispersed and got arms to fight back.

“If you want to demarcate Boko Haram and the ISWAP, they are originally one group. Boko Haram was killing and massacring civilians.

“When the Daesh came, they (Ansaru) said ‘okay let’s follow the Daesh and become a subsidiary of the Daesh’.

“They are not Boko Haram. To them, Boko is not a problem.

“Their problem is that they want to seclude themselves in the forest so that they live their pristine life the way they envisaged it.

“But because of the fear of Boko Haram. The authorities disbanded them.

“When their camp was disbanded, they became armed. They’re not challenging the state. They were challenging wrongdoing by the state.

“That was why when they took the (train attack) victims, they wanted their prisoners to be released. You’ve seen the difference now.”