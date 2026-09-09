Moroccan Woman Not With Gumi, Returned Home — Lawyer

A lawyer representing Moroccan national, Khadija Diab, has denied claims that the woman is being kept by Islamic cleric Sheikh Ahmad Gumi, saying she returned to Morocco in April 2026 and has since been staying with her family.

The lawyer, Bilkisu Abdulrasheed Chedi, said Diab left Nigeria after obtaining an emergency travel document following a marital dispute with her Nigerian husband, Nasiru Idris Musa.

Chedi, Executive Director of Women Aware of Rights Initiative, gave the account in a video circulated on Tuesday on Gumi’s verified Facebook page amid controversy over Diab’s whereabouts.

Musa had earlier alleged that Gumi kept his wife away from him for about 11 months after becoming involved in their marital dispute.

Gumi denied the allegation and maintained that Diab had returned to Morocco to stay with her parents. Chedi said her organisation facilitated Diab’s return after the woman said she wanted to leave Nigeria.

According to her, Diab’s family confirmed that she arrived safely in Morocco and had remained there for about six months.

“So all the allegations that she has been with Sheikh Gumi are false and unfounded because it’s not possible for a person to be in two different countries at the same time,” Chedi said.

The lawyer added that information about Diab’s arrival was also received from Moroccan authorities.

She said the Moroccan Embassy in Nigeria and immigration authorities confirmed that the woman had returned to her home country.

Giving a background to the marital dispute, Chedi said Diab approached Women Aware of Rights Initiative in October 2025 seeking assistance.

The lawyer alleged that Diab complained of domestic abuse, inadequate feeding and maintenance, as well as what she described as an unlawful and unnatural conjugal relationship.

Chedi said her organisation subsequently advised Diab to undergo medical examinations following the allegations.

She claimed that the tests indicated the presence of sexually transmitted infections.

These are allegations attributed to Diab and her lawyer. They have not been independently established, and the material provided does not contain Musa’s response to the specific abuse and medical claims.

Chedi said Diab eventually decided she no longer wanted to remain in the marriage, citing alleged emotional and physical abuse.

According to the lawyer, proceedings were subsequently instituted on Diab’s behalf at the Area Sharia Court on Daura Road, Kaduna, with the case first coming up on October 3, 2025.

The matter was later adjourned to November 11 after Musa’s counsel reportedly filed an application seeking reconciliation between the couple.

Chedi said progress stalled after Musa changed legal representation and his new lawyer challenged the court’s jurisdiction.

She added that other factors, including lawyers’ absence from court and a judicial workers’ strike in Kaduna, contributed to delays in resolving the dispute.

According to Chedi, Diab became emotionally distressed as the case continued and decided she wanted to return to Morocco.

The lawyer alleged that the woman’s international passport was in Musa’s possession at the time.

Women Aware of Rights Initiative subsequently helped her obtain an emergency travel document from Moroccan authorities, she said.

Chedi maintained that Diab travelled to Morocco in April and authorised her to continue handling the Nigerian legal proceedings before her departure.

The lawyer said the initial case before the Daura Road Sharia Court was discontinued on June 10, 2026.

She added that another proceeding seeking the dissolution of the marriage under Islamic law was instituted in July.

Chedi said she decided to speak publicly to “clear the air” following continuing allegations that Gumi was responsible for keeping Diab away from her husband.

She urged the public to disregard the claims, saying the woman is currently in Morocco with her family.

Musa had previously called on Gumi to explain his alleged involvement in the marital dispute and claimed his wife stopped communicating with him after seeking counselling.

Gumi has rejected those accusations and threatened legal action over what he described as defamatory allegations.