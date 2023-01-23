Black Market Dollar To Naira Exchange Rate Today 23rd January 2023

What is the Dollar to Naira Exchange rate at the black market also known as the parallel market (Aboki fx)? See the black market Dollar to Naira exchange rate for 22nd January, below. You can swap your dollar for Naira at these rates.

The exchange rate for a dollar to naira at Lagos Parallel Market (Black Market) players buy a dollar for N749 and sell at N755 on Sunday 22nd January 2023, according to sources at Bureau De Change (BDC).

Please note that the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) does not recognize the parallel market (black market), as it has directed individuals who want to engage in Forex to approach their respective banks.

Dollar to Naira (USD to NGN) Black Market Exchange Rate Today Buying Rate N749 Selling Rate N755

Please note that the rates you buy or sell forex may be different from what is captured in this article because prices vary.

Indications are that the Federal Government has officially increased petrol price to N185 per litre, from N170 per litre.

The government as gathered by Naija News has directed that the new price should take immediate effect.

It was learnt that while filling stations belonging to the Major Marketers Association of Nigeria (MOMAN), have already adjusted their pumps in line with the new price directive, the leadership of the Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN) said they are yet to be informed.

The development is coming days after the federal government concluded plans for the gradual removal of the petrol subsidy from April 2023 to enable a stable deregulation of the downstream sector of the petroleum industry.

It was also gathered that while the increase indicates an 8.8%, the ex-depot price has also been increased from N148 per litre to N167.

A government source who pleaded anonymity told Vanguard that an internal memo was sent by the government to all marketers, including MOMAN and IPMAN.