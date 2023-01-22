21-Year-Old Son Of Gov Ikpeazu ‘Shuts Down Abia’ At Recent Event Amidst Doctor’s Strike

A video of Chinedum Ikpeazu, the 21-year-old son of the Abia State Governor representing his father, Okezie Ikpeazu at an event has caused a stir on the internet.

The viral video captured the moment the young son of the governor arrived at the event in a long convoy, amidst a cheering crowd and gunshots.

Chinedum, who donned a khaki outfit, accompanied by security operatives stepped out from one of the motorcades, waving to a group of singing women hailing him at the event.

This is coming at the time when the Nigeria Medical Association (NMA) in the state is undergoing a strike action.

Naija News reports that association in Abia had on Dec. 9 declared a strike, but on Jan. 10 declared the strike total and indefinite.

The body announced the strike because of unpaid salary arrears of 25 and 13 months for Abia State University Teaching Hospital and Hospital Management Board workers, respectively.

Following the strike that has lasted for weeks, total compliance with the NMA directive at the Federal Medical Center (FMC) and Abia Specialist and Diagnostic Hospital in Umuahia has been observed.