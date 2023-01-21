Gabon’s Foreign Affairs Minister Dies Of Heart Attack

Gabon’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Michael Moussa Adamo has reportedly died after suffering a cardiac arrest during a cabinet meeting.

The government said in a brief statement on Friday that 62-year-old died of heart attack despite efforts by specialists” to revive him.

A source close to the presidential palace said that Michael “had sat down at the start of the cabinet meeting and began to feel unwell.”

It was learned that he was rushed to a military hospital while unconscious but died just after midday.

Reacting to this, President Bongo described Moussa Adamo on Twitter as “a great diplomat, a true statesman.”

“For me, he was, first of all, a friend, loyal and faithful, whom I could always count on,” the president added. .

Also on the same social media platform, Adamo’s Maldives counterpart, Abdulla Shahid, also expressed condolences to the late minister’s family.