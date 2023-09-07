Ali Bongo Free To Leave Gabon, Travel Abroad – Coup Leader

The leader of the coup in Gabon, General Brice Oligui Nguema, has said ousted President Ali Bongo is free to leave the country and travel abroad if he wishes.

Nguema made this known in a statement read by Colonel Ulrich Manfoumbi Manfoumbi on State Television on Wednesday.

The head of the military junta stated that the former President has freedom of movement given his state of health.

“Given his state of health, the former President of the Republic Ali Bongo Ondimba has freedom of movement. He can travel abroad if he wishes to carry out his medical checks,” he said.

Naija News reports that Bongo, who was in power for 14 years, had been under house arrest since the military coup in the Central African country on August 30, 2023.

The military takeover happened less than an hour after Bongo won his re-election in a vote described as fraudulent by the opposition and the coup leaders.