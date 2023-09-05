Tinubu Govt Faults Inauguration Of Gabon Coup Leader As Interim President

The Bola Tinubu-led federal government has condemned the inauguration of the coup leader, General Brice Nguema, as the interim president of Gabon.

Naija News reported that Gabonese General Nguema, who last week led a coup ending 55 years of rule by the Bongo dynasty, was sworn in on Monday as interim president.

In a statement on Monday signed by the Spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Francisca Omayuli, the Nigerian government called for the immediate return to democratic constitutional order in Gabon.

The government stated that coups only serve to compound rather than address any perceived problems, saying that the coup in Gabon is not acceptable.

It also stated that the Tinubu government is committed to partnering with other democratically elected governments in Africa to sanction perpetrators of unconstitutional change of government.

The statement read, “The Federal Government of Nigeria has observed with concern the unfolding political developments in the Republic of Gabon, following the coup d’etat that ousted the Administration of President Ali Bongo Ondimba on 30th August 2023.

“The inauguration of the Commandant In-Chief of the Gabonese Republican Guard, Gen. Brice Olingui Nguema, as Chairman of the Ruling Committee for the Transition and Restoration of Institutions on Monday, 4th September 2023, with no indication of a transition programme in place, only serves to fan the embers of growing discontent among the political class in the country.

“Nigeria, therefore, joins the larger international community to call for the immediate return to democratic constitutional order, which will go a long way to pacify dissident voices and restore trust and confidence to the electorate. Coup d’etat only serves to compound rather than address any perceived problems.

“The coup d’etat in Gabon is, therefore, one coup too many in Africa, and it is unacceptable at a time when Africa is aspiring to consolidate on democracy and democratic principles for the attainment of United Nations 2030 Sustainable Development Goals.

“The Federal Government of Nigeria is committed to partnering with other democratically elected governments in Africa to sanction perpetrators of unconstitutional change of government in line with the African Charter on Democracy, Elections and Governance until democracy is given the chance to thrive in every African country for the good of its peoples.”