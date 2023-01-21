Cash Withdrawal Limit: NFIU Sends Message To Governors

The Nigerian Financial Intelligence Unit (NFIU) has said there is no going back on the cash withdrawal limit guidelines regarding financial operations of the three tiers of government in Nigeria.

The NFIU started this in a reaction to its meeting with the governors of the 36 states of the federation who had sought its understanding to further delay or tinker with the cash withdrawal guidelines.

In a statement on Saturday signed by its spokesman, Ahmed Dikko, NFIU said that it had given enough time for all entities in the country to withdraw cash above the approved daily limit and it was no longer in the interest of the country and its citizens to continue to indulge in such violation.

The statement said the Director of the NFIU, Modibbo Hamman Tukur, had said at the end of his meeting with the governors that the agency was however ready to cooperate with the six-man committee set up to work with it.

The statement said: “When approached by newsmen to respond to statement issued by the Chairman of Nigerian Governors’ Forum regarding the guidelines on cash withdrawals from all government accounts, the Director, Nigerian Financial Intelligence Unit, Modibbo Hamman Tukur said they were ready to partner with the 6-man committee they set up. We will enlighten them.

“Secondly we acted within our functions and the law. We issued the guidelines to control the barrage of investigations that we saw coming. Our guidelines are meant to help the governors not to fight them or any public servant.

“We reached a stage that if we allow the present scenario to continue, all public institutions will drift into STRUCTURED CASH WITHDRAWALS of certain amounts of money which by law, standards and best practices MUST be investigated continuously which is neither desirable nor reasonable.

“We feel communities must move on by accommodating changes and adjusting to new developments.“