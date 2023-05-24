Kwara Governor Emerges Nigeria Governors’ Forum Chairman

The Kwara State Governor, Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq has been elected as the new Chairman of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF).

Naija News reports that Governor Abdulrasaq takes over from the outgoing interim chairman and Governor of Sokoto state, Aminu Tambawul

The Kwara governor was first elected governor in 2019 and won his re-election bid during the governorship election on March 18, 2023.

In a press statement on Wednesday issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Rafiu Ajakaye, governor Abdulrasaq stated that the exalted office was bestowed on him by his colleagues.

The statement added that the Governor of Oyo State, Seyi Makinde has emerged as the Vice-Chairman of the forum.

The governor pledged to uphold the ideals and vision of the NGF as a most credible, authoritative, influential, and effective inter-party platform for consensus building and peaceful resolution and advancement of pan-Nigeria goals, interests, and aspirations

The statement reads,” I want to thank Allah, exalted is He, for the historic event in which my brother Governors bestowed upon me the Chairmanship of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF).

“The significance and the huge responsibilities of this office are not lost on me.

“I hereby pledge to uphold the ideals and vision of the NGF whilst recognising and appreciating the eminent track record of the institution as a most credible, authoritative, influential, and effective inter-party platform for consensus building and peaceful resolution and advancement of pan-Nigeria goals, interests, and aspirations.

“l will ensure regular consultation with all members in order to arrive at a consensus on all issues for the advancement and promotion of national interest, peace, progress, and stability of the nation.

“As a body, we will also continue our tradition of maintaining a close and cordial relationship with His Excellency the President, the National Assembly, all Federal and State institutions, the business community, the civil society, media, and development partners.

“Finally, l wish to thank my dear colleagues for the confidence reposed in me as the new Chairman of NGF.”