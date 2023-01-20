Black Market Dollar To Naira Exchange Rate Today 20th January 2023

What is the Dollar to Naira Exchange rate at the black market also known as the parallel market (Aboki fx)? See the black market Dollar to Naira exchange rate for 19th January, below. You can swap your dollar for Naira at these rates.

How much is a dollar to naira today in the black market?

Dollar to naira exchange rate today black market (Aboki dollar rate):

The exchange rate for a dollar to naira at Lagos Parallel Market (Black Market) players buy a dollar for N745 and sell at N750 on Thursday 19th January 2023, according to sources at Bureau De Change (BDC).

Please note that the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) does not recognize the parallel market (black market), as it has directed individuals who want to engage in Forex to approach their respective banks.

Dollar to Naira (USD to NGN) Black Market Exchange Rate Today Buying Rate N745 Selling Rate N750

Please note that the rates you buy or sell forex may be different from what is captured in this article because prices vary.

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) Limited on Tuesday said it deducted N152.85 billion as a shortfall for the importation of petrol (subsidy) in November 2022.

NNPC disclosed this in its monthly presentation to the Federation Account Allocation Committee (FAAC) released on Tuesday.

According to TheCable, the FAAC document revealed that NNPC had zero contribution to the federation revenue account due to deductions for subsidy payment.

In January, February, and March 2022, petrol subsidy payments gulped N210.38 billion, N219.78 billion, and N245.77 billion, respectively. In April, May, and June, the country spent N271 billion, N327.07 billion, and N319.18 billion, respectively.

Also in July, August and September, and October, subsidy gulped N448.782 billion, N525.714 billion, N341.737 billion, and N239,411 billion, respectively.

With a plan by the federal government to spend N4 trillion on under-recovery in 2022, the NNPC has, so far, spent a total N3.302 trillion on petrol subsidy in 11 months.