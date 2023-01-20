2023: Southwest APC Campaign Council Launches “Operation Collect Your PVC” Urges Governors To Declare Holiday

Southwest governors under the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) have joined the list of people advocating for a holiday to enable workers to collect their Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs).

Naija News reports that the Southwest APC Presidential Campaign Council (PCC) on Thursday at their meeting at the party’s campaign office in Akure the Ondo State capital launched “Operation Collect Your PVC” across all states in the Southwest.

The group decried the low rate of collection of PVCs in the zone, therefore APC states in the zone have been enjoined to declare Tuesday, January 24 as a public holiday, to enable the people to collect their PVCs.

It was gathered that the Ondo State Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, who presided over the meeting of the Southwest APC PCC said he was concerned about the low rate of collection of PVC in the zone.

Akeredolu, who is also the Coordinator of the Southwest PCC was joined by the former governor of Ekiti State, Dr John Kayode Fayemi, and other party stalwarts.

Naija News reported on Thursday that the Lagos State Government declared four days as public holidays for public servants in the state to collect their PVC at their respective local government/local council development areas in the state.

Ths state Head of Service, Hakeem Muri-Okunola, made this known in a circular released on Wednesday to all workers.

Muri-Okunola said Governor Babjide Sanwo-Olu approved Tuesday, January 24 to Friday, January 27 as work-free days for public servants to collect their PVCs.

Similarly, the Southwest APC PCC in a communique issued after the meeting attended by leaders and members of the PCC in the six states of the Southwest agreed to intensify efforts toward garnering massive votes for the APC presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu by encouraging people to pick up their PVCs.

The council also resolved that governors of all APC-controlled states are encouraged to declare January 24 as a work-free day to aid the collection of PVCs.

Other leaders said to be at the meeting were the National Vice Chairman (South-West) and Deputy Zonal Coordinator of the Tinubu/Shettima Presidential Campaign Council, Isaac Kekemeke; APC Chairman, Ondo State, Ade Adetimehin, an engineer; former deputy governor of Osun State, Titi-Laoye Ponle; former deputy governor of Ogun State, Segun Adesegun; representative of Ekiti State Governor, Jide Awe; APC chairmen in the Southwest and other national and zonal leaders.