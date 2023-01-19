BBTitans: Dating A Nigerian Is A Taboo In South Africa – Khosi

Big Brother Titans (BBTitans) female housemate, Khosi has alleged that dating a Nigerian man is regarded as taboo in South Africa, her home country.

Naija News reports that Khosi was the first contestant to be unveiled during the start of the BBTitans season in Johannesburg, South Africa.

In a house gist with her fellow contestants, the 25-year-old said she had issues in her relationship because of the taboo in her home country. According to her, the taboo affected her three-year-old relationship.

”In South Africa, it is like a taboo to date a Nigerian man. That was an issue at the start of her over 3-year relationship,” said the reality star whose love interest in the house is a Nigerian, Yemi.

Naija News understands that Khosi shared the gist with Jennie O and Ebubu.

When asked why, Khosi added that ”some things are better left unsaid.” Khosi had on Sunday revealed that she was in a four-year relationship with a Nigerian man in South Africa.

However, she has shared a kiss with Yemi a few hours after they met on the BBTitans season reality show.

Meanwhile, Nigerian comedian, Mr Jollof, has stated that Wizkid is trying to “perch on the wings of Davido”, adding that his music is gradually losing its relevance.

Naija News reports that the comedian stated this while reacting to the proposed tour between Wizkid and the OBO boss.

Recalls that Wizkid had earlier announced that he would be going on tour with Davido. He revealed this via a post on his Instagram page.

He urged Nigerians to prepare for the tour. Wizkid wrote, ”After my MLLE tour, Davido and I are going on a tour. Save your coins. I no one hear pin.”

Reacting to the announcement, Jollof claimed that Wizkid is trying to use Davido because things are no longer going well for him.

The comedian wondered the reason the tour did not happen years ago.

He continued by saying that Davido currently owns the music market and Wizkid’s move looks like him trying to perch on Obo’s wing to fly.

The comedian also insinuated that Wizkid is starting to look irrelevant in the industry hence the decision to attach himself to Davido. “Na now day break ? @wizkidayo “