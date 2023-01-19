CBN Gov, Emefiele Meets Buhari Behind Closed-doors

The Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele, visited President Muhammadu Buhari today for a closed-door meeting at the State House, Abuja.

Naija News reports that Emefiele has been facing a series of allegations including corruption and terrorism financing. The embattled CBN Governor was meeting President Buhari for the second time since his return from abroad last week.

Emefiele was part of a delegation of the Arab Bank for Economic Development led by its Director General, Dr Sidi Ould Tah.

Weeks before his trip abroad, the Department of State Services (DSS) had sought a court order to arrest him Emefiele but the request was rejected by the Federal High Court sitting in Abuja.

The secret police had asked the court to order the arrest of the CBN governor over alleged “acts of financing terrorism, fraudulent activities and economic crimes of national security dimension.”

On October 20, 2022, Justice Inyang Ekwo sitting in the Federal High Court in Abuja, summoned Emefiele over the $53m judgment debt arising from the Paris Club refund.

The court ordered him to appear on Wednesday, January 18, 2023, as the hearing date.

However, Emefiele filed an appeal against the FHC ruling saying that Justice Ekwo erred in law and occasioned a miscarriage of justice when he made an order compelling his attendance in court for the $53 million debt.

Wednesday’s proceedings could not go on as planned when the matter was called, making the court adjourn the case till March 20, 2023.