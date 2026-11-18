The coroner’s inquest into the death of Master Nkanu Adichie-Esege, son of internationally acclaimed Nigerian author, Chimamanda Adichie, has adjourned to January 19, 20 and 28, 2027, its hearing.

Naija News understands that the deceased’s family, Atlantis Paediatric Hospital and Euracare Multi-Specialist Hospital also came to an agreement on the sequence for presenting their witnesses.

The adjournment followed the return of the matter to the Coroner’s Court after the Lagos State High Court declined to intervene in the proceedings, holding that the inquest had not reached a stage warranting judicial review and directing that it should continue before the coroner.

At the resumed proceedings before Magistrate Atinuke Adetunji of Coroner’s Court 9, Igbosere District, Lagos, counsel to the parties agreed that the family would lead evidence, followed by Atlantis and Euracare.

Counsel to Euracare, Professor Taiwo Osipitan (SAN), informed the court that it was the first time all parties were appearing before it following the conclusion of proceedings at the High Court.

He said the matter was listed for mention to enable the parties to take directions on the way forward in view of the judgment delivered by the High Court.

Responding to the court’s inquiry about the outcome of the proceedings, Osipitan explained that the High Court had held that the matter was not yet at a stage requiring judicial review and consequently directed that it be returned to the Coroner’s Court for continuation of the inquest.

He subsequently tendered a copy of the judgment before the magistrate.

Counsel to the deceased’s family, Chukwudi Enebeli (SAN), clarified that the matter was struck out on the ground that the Coroner’s Court had jurisdiction to proceed with the inquest and that there was no basis for judicial review at that stage.

Enebeli, however, sought an adjournment, explaining that Euracare had only just served, in open court, the witness statement on oath of Dr. Majokodunmi.

He said the family required time to examine the statement and determine whether an appropriate response would be necessary.

Counsel to Atlantis, Dr. Abiodun Loyonu (SAN), aligned himself with the submissions on the effect of the High Court’s judgment but also requested an opportunity to respond to Euracare’s witness statement.

Loyonu expressed concern that the statement had been filed and served more than a month after the High Court’s judgment, questioning the reason for the delay.

He nevertheless indicated that his clients were willing to proceed without further arguments on the issue.

The magistrate subsequently reminded counsel that the proceedings were inquisitorial in nature, recalling the preliminary meeting held at the commencement of the inquest, during which the rules governing its conduct were discussed.

She urged all parties to bear in mind the distinctive nature of coronial proceedings as the inquest progressed.

The court also sought clarification on whether all parties had filed the witness statements on oath of their respective witnesses in preparation for the hearing.

During the proceedings, Osipitan sought clarification on whether officials of the Lagos State Government, if required to testify after being subpoenaed, would be expected to file witness statements on oath or could simply appear in court and give oral evidence.

The magistrate clarified that filing witness statements on oath was not mandatory for such witnesses and that subpoenaed government officials could appear before the court and give oral evidence.

Osipitan disclosed that Euracare had, for the time being, filed the witness statement of one witness, while reserving the right to file additional statements as the proceedings progressed, should the need arise.

Loyonu, on his part, confirmed that Atlantis had duly filed all its processes and was ready to proceed with the hearing.

He also raised the question of whether witnesses should remain outside the courtroom while other witnesses were giving evidence, as is customary in ordinary court proceedings.

The Atlantis counsel argued that such exclusion might be unnecessary, considering the inquisitorial nature of the inquest and the need for parties to hear the evidence being presented.

However, Osipitan opposed the position, insisting that the conventional practice of excluding witnesses from the courtroom should be maintained.

The magistrate said the issue would be considered and determined when the proceedings reached that stage.

Enebeli subsequently informed the court that the family had also filed its witness statements on oath and was ready to proceed with the hearing.

When the court raised the question of the sequence in which the parties would present their witnesses, Enebeli recalled that the family’s lead counsel, Kemi Pinheiro (SAN), had earlier indicated its willingness to commence the presentation of evidence.

Although he said he would need to confirm the prevailing position before making a definitive undertaking, Enebeli eventually reaffirmed the family’s readiness to take the first position in the sequence of calling witnesses.

Loyonu confirmed that Atlantis was agreeable to taking the second position, while Osipitan indicated that Euracare would take the third.

Master Nkanu was reportedly admitted to Euracare Hospital on January 6, 2026, after being referred from Atlantis Paediatric Hospital for urgent medical intervention.

He died in the early hours of January 7, 2026.