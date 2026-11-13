Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang Resigns After 33 Years, Kress In As Interim CEO

Nvidia has appointed its Chief Financial Officer, Colette Kress, as interim Chief Executive Officer following the sudden resignation of its co-founder, Jensen Huang, after 33 years in charge of the company.

Naija News reports that the company announced on Thursday that Huang had stepped down as president, CEO and a member of its board, with immediate effect.

His resignation marks a major change for the chipmaker, which he co-founded and transformed from a graphics card business into one of the leading suppliers of chips used in artificial intelligence (AI) technology.

In a statement, Nvidia said Kress would take charge of the company while retaining her position as CFO until a permanent CEO is appointed.

The board has already started looking for a replacement and will consider both candidates within and outside the company.

Kress joined Nvidia in September 2013 and has led its finance department since then. Before joining the company, she spent nearly 25 years working in finance roles at technology firms, including Cisco Systems and Microsoft.

Nvidia also announced the creation of a new position, naming Harvey C. Jones as its first-ever chairman of the board.

Jones has more than three decades of experience as an entrepreneur, technology executive and venture investor. He previously served as CEO and executive chairman of Synopsys Inc.

Commenting on Kress’s appointment, Jones praised her understanding of Nvidia’s customers, operations and financial position.

He assured customers and investors that the leadership change would not affect the company’s operations, existing commitments or product plans.

Kress also said she would continue building on the foundation laid by Huang, with a focus on accelerated computing and artificial intelligence.

“Our focus remains on serving our customers, partners, developers and shareholders,” she said.

Meanwhile, Nvidia’s board thanked Huang for his contributions to the company and the wider technology industry.

The company also confirmed that its third-quarter fiscal 2027 results would be released on Tuesday, November 17, at about 1:20 p.m. Pacific Time, followed by an earnings call at 2 p.m.

The schedule remains unchanged despite the leadership shake-up.