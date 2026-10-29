SAN Applications: LPPC Fixes Deadline Date, Announces Fees, Documentation Requirements

The Legal Practitioners’ Privileges Committee has announced the commencement of applications for the 2027 conferment of the rank of Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), fixing a non-refundable processing fee of ₦5 million for private legal practitioners and the ₦2.5 million for government-employed lawyers.

Naija News reports that the committee disclosed that its online application portal would open at midnight on November 1, 2026, while applications would close on January 31, 2027.

The announcement was contained in a notice issued on Wednesday and signed by the Chief Register of the Supreme Court of Nigeria and Secretary of the LPPC, Kabir Eniola Akanbi.

According to the notice, the application process will be conducted online through the committee’s official portal, www.lppconline.com.

The committee explained that the exercise was being conducted pursuant to Section 5(2) of Legal Practitioners Act and Paragraphs 10(1)-(4) of the 2022 Guidelines for the conferment of the rank.

In a notice on Wednesday, applicants were directed to pay the prescribed processing fee directly into the committee’s designated accounts with Zenith Bank or Guaranty Trust Bank.

The notice was signed by the Chief Registrar of the Supreme Court of Nigeria and Secretary of the LPPC, Kabir Eniola Akanbi.

The notice read: “The designated Zenith Bank account number is 1014103141, while the GTBank account number is 0213662834.

“Candidates must upload evidence of payment to the application portal for verification.

“LPPC Secretariat will subsequently send a confirmation email, after which applicants can proceed with their online applications.

“The committee directed all applicants, including legal practitioners seeking the rank through advocacy and academia, to upload clear and legible copies of all mandatory and supporting documents.

“Academic applicants are also required to submit seven physical photocopies each of their curriculum vitae and impact statement, alongside the required flash drives.”

The notice also directed all applicants to submit “five flash drives containing a copy of the completed application form downloaded from the portal and copies of all mandatory and supporting documents uploaded during the application process.”

The LPPC fixed midnight on “January 31, 2027, as the deadline for online applications, while the required flash drives must reach its secretariat before 4pm on February 1, 2027.”

It warned that applications that fail to comply with the prescribed guidelines or are submitted after the stipulated deadlines will be rejected and treated as non-submissions.

Applicants seeking further information were directed to contact the secretariat through lppcsecretariat@courts.gov.ng.