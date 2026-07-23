Full List: LPPC Confers SAN Rank On 68 Lawyers

The Legal Practitioners’ Privileges Committee (LPPC) has approved the conferment of the rank of Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN) on 68 legal practitioners following the conclusion of its 2026 selection exercise.

Naija News understands that the successful candidates comprise 67 advocates and one academic, Prof. Nnamdi Onyeka Obiaraeri.

The approvals were granted at the LPPC’s 174th plenary session held on Thursday in Abuja under the leadership of the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Kudirat Kekere-Ekun.

According to the list released by the committee, Mustapha Olayinka Ajenifuja was ranked 63rd among the successful advocates in order of seniority at the Bar.

In a statement signed by the Chief Registrar of the Supreme Court and Secretary of the LPPC, Kabir Akanbi, the committee described the SAN rank as the highest professional distinction available to legal practitioners in Nigeria.

It said the honour is reserved for lawyers who have demonstrated exceptional excellence in courtroom advocacy or made outstanding contributions to legal scholarship.

The committee said the 68 successful candidates emerged after completing the various stages of the selection process.

The LPPC said all successful applicants must participate in and successfully complete the mandatory Pre-Swearing-In Induction Programme.

According to the committee, the programme will be organised in line with directives of the Body of Senior Advocates of Nigeria.

Attendance and successful completion of the induction, it added, are mandatory conditions for the formal conferment of the rank.

The LPPC said the date for the induction programme would be announced subsequently.

The committee also reminded the successful candidates that they are prohibited from publishing or encouraging the publication of congratulatory advertisements, goodwill messages or notices in connection with their nomination or conferment.

It said the restriction was in line with Paragraph 25(1) of the Legal Practitioners’ Privileges Guidelines and Rule 39(3) of the Rules of Professional Conduct, 2023.

The LPPC warned that any breach of the provisions could attract sanctions under the relevant professional and ethical rules.

The committee fixed Monday, October 12, 2026, for the swearing-in ceremony of the 68 successful candidates.

The advocates elevated to the rank of Senior Advocate of Nigeria are: Ibrahim Gamdeh Adamu, Jude Chukwuemeka Okafor, Godwill Achibong Umoh, Sunday Samuel Obende, Adebayo Olugbenga Adaralegbe, Jimson Ejovi Okodaso, Olalekan Lawrence Bade-John, Olaotan Thomas Olusegun, Philemeon Audu Daffi, Adenrele David Adegborioye, James Eromosele Agbonhese, Alexander Nduka Muoka, and Onome Okodiya

Others are Emmanuel Akunke Akomaye, Ikhide Ehighelua, Mas’ud Mobolaji Alabelewe, Ogunmuyiwa Olayinka Balogun, Anthony Auditz Iroagalachi, Mohammed Tajudeen Mohammed, Odion Peter Odia, Gbemiga Adaramola, Moses Okoh Onyilokwu, Charles Azubuike Obodozie, Hakeem Obafemi Agaba, Bimbo Felix Atilola, Okechukwu Steve Emelieze, Joshua Demilade Olaniyan, Igonikon Abiola Adekunle, Christian Nnadozie Nwokorie, Sadiku Momoh Ilegieuno, Sarafa Kolawole Idowu, Olujoke Enitan Alwus, Oliver Onyenucheya Amuzie, Adebisi Emmanuel Adeniyi, Faruk Abdullah, Sagir Gezawa Suleiman, Ifeanyi Godwin Ezeuko, Adebayo Folorunsho Ologe, Sabiu Gumba Adamu, Eric Keme Egolukumor Omare, Soibi Ideriah Ovia, Somina Peter Johnbull, Chinedum Ikenna Umeche, Emmanuel Eghiegba Ekhasemomhe, Mohammed El Hassan Sheriff, Junaidu Bello Marshall, Olawale Sunday Fapohunda, Adebiyi Alaba Adetosoye, Senior Sulyman Ibrahim, Agba Eimunjeze, Ayobamidele Oyekunle Akande, Adetunji Taiwo Adedoyin Adeniyi, Olamide Mojigbotoluwa Adekunle, Umaru Yunusa, Akorede Habeeb Lawal, Darlington Nnabuike Ozurumba, Nnaemeka Francis Patrick Egonu, Kayode Orire Omosehin, Mitchel Akinrinsola Aribisala, Bolu Agbaje Akadri, Oluwaseun Asimiyu Alao, Olugbenga Olusanya Ajala, Mustapha Olayinka Ajenifuja, Afees Hassan Adebayo, Mohammed Abiodun Adelodun, Jonathan Akintola Makinde and Olajide Salami.