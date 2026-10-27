I Processed My Papers Not To Come Back – Chidinma Reveals Why She Ran Away From Nigeria

Popular Nigerian singer, Chidinma Ekile, has revealed that she left Nigeria and tried to secure permanent residency abroad before making the decision to return.

Naija News reports that the singer made this known while speaking at an event organized by Eezee Conceptz, the gospel music record label she is signed into.

Chidinma explained that she travelled abroad at a time when she had no intention of returning to Nigeria.

According to her, she was already processing the necessary documents to remain in the foreign country permanently, but her plans did not work out as expected.

She said: “I travelled. I ran away from Nigeria. I processed my papers not to come back to Nigeria, but for some reason, it didn’t work.

“While I was abroad, the CEO of Eezee Conceptz was the only one who was calling me from Nigeria. He kept encouraging me, and I found the strength to come back to Nigeria. When I came back, I asked him to give me a gospel music contract because I want to spend time with God. And he gave me a contract that even my lawyer said seemed like a charity. I didn’t transition into gospel music because I wanted to make gospel, but because I wanted a serious relationship with God.”