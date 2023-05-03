‘My Mum Made A Deal With God Without My Knowledge’ – Chidinma Ekile

Nigerian gospel singer, Chidinma Ekile, popularly known as Miss Kedike, has revealed how her mum reached an agreement with God without her knowledge.

Naija News reports that the singer made this known in a video shared on her Youtube page, stating she was born blind.

Speaking about her childhood, Chidinma said her parents sought God’s intervention for her condition after medical efforts proved abortive.

According to Chidinma, her parents dedicated her to God after gaining her sight.

She said, “I was born blind actually, I didn’t open my eyes at all, and that became a challenge, my parents tried all that they could to get me to see.

“Without my knowledge, my mum made a deal with God.”

Also speaking on why she stopped singing secular music, the Project Fame winner in 2010 said she felt empty.

The ‘Kedike’ crooner noted she was looking for fulfillment and the emptiness made her reconnect with her source (God).

She said, “I was looking for my fulfillment but I didn’t find it until I reconnected with my source”

Recall that Chidimma Ekile announced in 2021 that she had become a Minister of God and vowed never to return to secular music.