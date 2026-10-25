Jaruma Rushed To Hospital Amid Alleged Prolonged Police Detention

Controversial social media personality, Hauwa Saidu Mohammed, better known as Jaruma, has reportedly been admitted to the National Hospital, Abuja, after developing a breast-related health problem in police detention.

Naija News learnt that police have held the influencer since Monday over her online claims of an alleged rift between Seyi Tinubu, son of President Bola Tinubu, and a woman she said was one of his girlfriends.

According to SaharaReporters, a source close to the matter said the Investigating Police Officer in charge of the case took Jaruma to the hospital on Saturday after it became clear that she needed medical care.

The source said she went to the Force Criminal Investigation Department (CID) to see the detainee, only to be told that she had just been taken away for treatment.

Expressing worry over Jaruma’s condition, the source linked the health issue to the length of her detention and appealed to relevant authorities to step in.

“I have just been informed that she was rushed to the National Hospital because of a breast-related health concern reportedly linked to her prolonged detention.

“I am currently at FCID, but she is not here. I was told that the IPO took her to the hospital a short while ago. This development is deeply concerning. We need the necessary intervention to ensure her health and welfare are prioritised,” the source said.