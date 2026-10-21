Ogun Government Suspends Eselu Of Iselu Kingdom

The Ogun State Government has suspended the Eselu of Iselu Kingdom, Oba Akintunde Akinyemi, over allegations of engaging in partisan political activities.

Naija News reports that the suspension was approved by the State Executive Council in line with Section 52(1) of the Ogun State Obas and Chiefs Law, 2021, pending an investigation into the allegations against the traditional ruler.

The decision was communicated in a letter dated October 20, 2026, and signed by the Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Ganiyu Hamzat.

The letter stated that the government took the decision following several complaints about the conduct of the monarch.

The complaints reportedly centred on allegations that Oba Akinyemi had been involved in open political activities in support of partisan interests.

The government also noted that some of the alleged activities had been made public by the traditional ruler.

The state government maintained that partisan politics was against the customary laws guiding traditional institutions and was prohibited under the relevant laws.

It expressed concern that the alleged conduct could affect the dignity and respect associated with the traditional institution.

The government also warned that such activities could threaten peaceful coexistence among residents of Iselu Kingdom, particularly those who support different political parties.

The government explained that the suspension was necessary to maintain peace, order and good governance in Iselu Kingdom and Ogun State while the allegations were being investigated.

As part of the conditions attached to the suspension, Oba Akinyemi was ordered to leave the palace and must not enter the premises throughout the period of his suspension.

The monarch was also barred from wearing or using the crown, beaded staff and other items associated with his position as a traditional ruler.

In addition, the suspended monarch was directed to make himself available whenever the state government convenes a meeting or sitting to investigate the allegations against him.

The government further stated that copies of the suspension letter had been sent to the Secretary of Yewa North Local Government and the Commissioner of Police in Ogun State for their information and necessary action.