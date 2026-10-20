Senate Confirms Ex-Sports Minister, Ndanusa, As Ambassador-Designate

The Senate has confirmed the nomination of a former Minister of Youth, Sports and Social Development, Sani Ndanusa, as a non-career ambassador/high commissioner-designate.

Naija News reports that the upper chamber confirmed the nomination on Tuesday after its Committee on Foreign Affairs considered the report in plenary.

Ndanusa was minister and Chairman of the National Sports Commission between 2008 and 2010.

Presenting the committee’s report, the senator representing Niger North, Sani Bello, said members were impressed with the nominee’s credentials after his screening.

“We have thoroughly screened the nominee, and we are satisfied with his qualifications, exposure, conduct, character and experience. The nominee has a wide and in-depth knowledge of diplomacy,” Bello said.

He thereafter urged the Senate to confirm Ndanusa’s appointment.

Backing the nomination, the Senate Chief Whip, Tahir Monguno, who represents Borno North, said Ndanusa was well suited for the job.

“I have carefully perused the résumé of the nominee with regard to his educational background and contributions to society in public service. He is eminently qualified for that position, and he is a square peg in a square hole,” Monguno said.

He then moved that the Senate dissolve into the Committee of the Whole to consider the report.

When the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, put the motion to a voice vote, senators unanimously endorsed Ndanusa’s confirmation.

Akpabio congratulated the ambassador-designate and expressed confidence in his ability to deliver on the new assignment.

“Let me use this opportunity to congratulate Engr. Ndanusa. I wish him well in his current assignment, and I hope that God will grant him more wisdom to do as he has done in other engagements,” he said.

The Senate President also commended the chairman and members of the Committee on Foreign Affairs for promptly handling the nomination.