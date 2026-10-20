‘If You’re Surrounded By Idiots, People Will Not Take You Seriously’ – Jerry Gana Warns Nigerian Leaders

Former Minister of Information and Culture, Jerry Gana, has warned Nigerian leaders against surrounding themselves with idiots.

Naija News reports that Gana issued the warning while speaking during the Forum of former Deputy Governors of Nigeria 2026 conference in Abuja on Tuesday.

Gana warned that leaders surrounded by idiots will make idiotic policies and will not be taken seriously.

He said, “On the issue of leadership, I want to emphasize that in Nigeria we don’t pay attention to the core team. No leader can be stronger than his own team.

“If you are surrounded by idiots, your policies will be idiotic, you have to worry about your core. People don’t take time to think of them.

“I’m telling you very seriously that leaders must have influence but if you are surrounded by idiots, serious people won’t take you seriously.

“So leaders must really pay attention to the selection of the core team. Don’t be identified with people who cannot perform, it’s extremely important and so, you need wisdom.”

In other news, former President Olusegun Obasanjo recently warned Nigerian leaders against failing to carry out the assignment for which they were elected.

The former leader said failing to fulfil the leadership mandate is a sin to God and against the people they were elected to serve.

Obasanjo further warned leaders against assuming they could get away with the consequences of their failures. He urged them to do right by acknowledging when they fail and also make amends.