CNN’s Christiane Amanpour Announces Exit After 43 Years

CNN’s Chief International Anchor, Christiane Amanpour, has announced plans to leave the American television network in June 2027, bringing an end to a 43-year career with the organisation.

The veteran journalist disclosed her decision in a statement on Monday, saying she had spent several months considering her future at the network.

Amanpour, 68, joined CNN in 1983 and rose to become one of the world’s most prominent international correspondents through her coverage of major wars, political crisis and humanitarian emergencies.

“After many months of thought and a few sleepless nights, I have decided to separate from CNN, my partner of 43 fantastic years!” she said.

The journalist said she “looks forward to interesting new projects down the line and will always be rooting for CNN and maintaining its history of independent journalism. Remember: always be truthful, not neutral.”

Amanpour has hosted her flagship interview programme, Amanpour, on CNN International since 2009. She reduced her hosting schedule to a few days a week in January 2025.

The programme will move to a weekly format in January 2027 before ending in May. Amanpour will continue reporting and travelling for CNN until her departure in June.

Her decision was announced to staff in a memo on Monday by Mark Thompson, CNN chairman.

“Like so many CNNers who will hear the news today, I’m very sorry to see her go, but I’ve come to accept that this is the right time for her, both personally and professionally,” Thompson said.

He described Amanpour as “one of the most trusted and beloved journalists anywhere” and said the network would celebrate her contributions before her departure.

In her statement, Amanpour thanked the colleagues, production teams and field crews who had worked with her throughout her career.

She recalled reporting on major international conflicts, including the First Gulf War, the Bosnian War and the genocide in Rwanda, as well as events in Afghanistan, Ukraine and Iran.

She said the teams she worked with had been central to their efforts to establish facts and report events accurately.