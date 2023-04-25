Host Of ‘CNN This Morning,’ Don Lemon Sacked After 17 Years Of Service

The host of “CNN This Morning,” Don Lemon has been sacked by the media giant.

Naija News learnt that the announcement of Lemon’s dismissal was contained in a memo to staff issued by the Chief Executive Officer, CNN, Chris Licht on Monday.

It is learnt that the TV personality, who before his sack was the host “CNN This Morning” with Poppy Harlow and Kaitlan Collins has been a longtime host of about 17 years in service with CNN.

The CNN boss in the memo was quoted to have said. “Don will forever be a part of the CNN family, and we thank him for his contributions over the past 17 years.

“We wish him well and will be cheering him on in his future endeavours.”

However, reacting to his sack, Lemon, in a statement of his own posted his Twitter account, said CNN could not tell him about his own sack and it was his agent that told him on Monday morning about the termination of his appointment.

Lemon said “I am stunned,” while arguing that management did not have “the decency” to inform him of his firing directly.

“At no time was I ever given any indication that I would not be able to continue to do the work I have loved at the network,” Lemon remarked.

Meanwhile, in what seems to be a counter, the media giant alleged that Lemon’s side of the story was “inaccurate.”

CNN in a statement as gathered from Vanguard said “He was offered an opportunity to meet with management but instead released a statement on Twitter.”

Lemon joined CNN in September 2006, and before the “CNN This Morning,” Lemon hosted the prime-time show “Don Lemon Tonight” for more than eight years.

He rose to fame during the presidency of Donald Trump for his no-holds-barred commentary about the former president, pushing back against his lies and calling him a “racist.”