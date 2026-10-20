Britain Deploys Typhoon Fighter Jets To Saudi Arabia Amid Houthi Attacks

Britain will deploy Royal Air Force Typhoon fighter jets on defensive missions over Saudi Arabia in response to Houthi attacks.

Naija News reports that the Ministry of Defence announced the development on Tuesday.

The announcement raises concerns about the safety of cities, vital infrastructure and regional trade routes.

The Ministry of Defence said the aircraft would help protect Saudi airspace from drones and missiles but would not carry out offensive strikes against the Iran-aligned Houthi movement.

Defence Minister Wes Streeting condemned the attacks and said the targeting of Riyadh’s airport demonstrated an escalation in the regional conflict.

“The continuing attacks from the Houthis on our ally Saudi Arabia are absolutely despicable.

“That’s why today I have approved further UK military support. RAF Typhoons will fly defensive air missions to help protect Saudi airspace from drones and missiles,” Streeting said.

The deployment follows a request from the Saudi government. Prime Minister Andy Burnham had said earlier this month that Britain was prepared to consider providing additional assistance.

Alongside the fighter jets, the UK will send an Atlas A400M transport aircraft and military advisers. The move expands support announced in September, which included an RAF Voyager air-to-air refuelling aircraft but no fighter jets.

Britain said the Houthi attacks threaten regional stability and could disrupt energy supplies and important trade routes.

The violence has intensified in recent weeks as the conflict in Yemen has escalated, with Houthi attacks targeting Saudi oil facilities and other infrastructure.

Meanwhile, authorities in Yemen said a Houthi strike on Monday against a training camp for Saudi-backed government security forces killed 58 people.