Nollywood Actress, Tenia Abraham Dies After Battling Kidney Infection 

Nollywood actress, Tenia Abraham Omenogor, has died at the age of 32 after battling a kidney infection and has been laid to rest.

Naija News reports that the actress died on Tuesday, October 13, 2026, while her family announced her passing on Thursday, October 15.

She was buried on Saturday, October 17, as family members, friends and loved ones gathered to pay their last respects.

The family wrote on her social media page: “PAINFUL EXIT. REST IN PEACE. A beautiful soul, a gifted talent, gone too soon… Celebrating the life of TENIA ABRAHAM OMENOGOR (1993 – 2026), Nollywood Actress, Aged 32 Years (1993 – 2026). She lived with passion, touched many lives with her talent and left behind a legacy that will never be forgotten. Burial Date: 17th October, 2026. Time: 10:00am. Burial Venue: Gudu Cemetery, Abuja. Everyone should meet at the mortuary Federal Medical Center, Jabi, Abuja by 9:00 am where the corpse will be visible for everyone to say their final goodbye.”

The late actress was also a former Beauty Queen South South 2020.

Her death comes just a few days after gospel singer Toluwanisings died.

Convener of the Coalition of Public Interest Lawyers and Advocates (COPA), Pelumi Olajengbesi, announced the singer’s death on his Instagram page on Wednesday.

While praying for God’s mercy upon Toluwanisings, Olajengbesi expressed concern over the death of young Nigerians.

Olajengbesi added that the death of Toluwanisings and other young men and women is not God’s plan.