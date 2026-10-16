Soyinka Reveals What Would Make Him Die A Happy Man

Nobel Laureate Prof. Wole Soyinka has stated that he would die a happy man if the Public Complaints Commission (PCC) could solve the problems of lack of compliance with court judgments, especially by government agencies

He condemned the delay in implementing court judgments.

The renowned author lamented that victims sometimes died without benefiting from decisions secured through years of legal battles.

Naija News reports that Soyinka spoke while delivering a goodwill message at the inaugural Nigerian Ombudsman Annual Conference organised by the PCC in Abuja on Thursday.

“If you can solve that for me, believe me, I will die happy,” Soyinka said while lamenting the gap between justice delivery and implementation.

“Why is it that we cannot guarantee the implementation of the declaration of a judgment between the plaintiff, between the judgment itself, between the judges, the structure of justice and the victim?” he asked.

He questioned why court decisions were ignored by government agencies in spite of being delivered publicly by competent courts.

“Why is it that people we know have actually died without seeing the fruits of their endeavours for justice?” he asked.

Soyinka cited cases where citizens waited years for government agencies to comply with court orders, including directives to return confiscated passports.

He described such delays as “medicine after death” and challenged the PCC to make closing the enforcement gap a primary responsibility.

The Nobel Laureate said addressing the problem would help restore public confidence in Nigeria’s justice system.