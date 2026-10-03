RMD Reveals Lesson He Learnt From Working With Wole Soyinka

Veteran actor, Richard Mofe-Damijo, popularly known as RMD, has revealed how writers like J.P. Clarke and Wole Soyinka have influenced his outlook on life.

He said he had the opportunity to work with Soyinka, which taught him discipline and timeliness.

Naija News reports that the thespian spoke at a recent event.

He said the values his mother instilled in him have brought him this far in life.

Speaking at a recent event, Damijo said, “Growing up, I was deeply attached to my mother. I do not know if it was because I was an only child, but she constantly reminded me of where I came from and the responsibility that came with it. She drilled one statement into me: “Don’t forget whose child you are.

“That stayed with me. She nurtured me and taught me that, at different points in our lives, we represent different people, families and institutions.

“I was also fortunate to have been well trained in the schools I attended and by the people I had the opportunity to work with. They taught me the importance of discipline, punctuality and responsibility.

“Timeliness is important to me. If someone tells you to be somewhere at 8 o’clock, you should get there by 7:30. That way, when they encounter you, you are already prompt and ready to take off.

“I was privileged to work with people who embodied those values. In 1984, I encountered Professor J.P. Clark as a resident actor at the J.K. Randle Centre. I also had the opportunity to encounter Wole Soyinka as a director.

“If you have encountered Soyinka, you would understand what I mean. If he says 4pm and you get there at 3:30pm, he is already there. Those are the kinds of people I have had the opportunity to work with, and I imbibed that culture. I hope that those who encounter me will also be conscious of what they can learn from me.”

On Nigerian independence, he added, “I have always tried to live by one principle. I overcompensate by trying to make sure that I am proper in everything that I do. At different stages of our lives, we represent something bigger than ourselves. The question is, what is it that you carry inside you, and who do you represent?

“I served government for eight years, and during that period, I realised that government has tremendous potential for good. You see that you have the ability to change things for good, but the system is sometimes built in such a way that when good people come into it, if their values are not deeply rooted, the system can suck them in.

“When I came into government, I was determined to fight to change the attitude that some people brought into the system. That experience taught me something important: if you can’t fight the system, get out and go build somewhere else.”