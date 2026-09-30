RMD Reveals What Nigerians Must Do To Change Nigeria’s Image

Veteran actor and filmmaker Richard Mofe-Damijo (RMD) has said Nigeria’s age is not an excuse for poor governance and other shortcomings.

Naija News reports that he stated this at the 2026 Pivot Nigeria Conference in Lagos, where participants examined Nigeria’s global reputation and the social and economic costs of negative perceptions of the country.

He, however, stated that building a prosperous nation requires time and deliberate effort.

Mofe-Damijo said Nigeria, which will mark 66 years of independence this year, is still relatively young compared to many developed countries and needs patience, consistent work, and a shared commitment to nation-building.

According to him, “There is this school of thought that says that Nigeria is still a very young country. To build a civilisation, it takes a long time; do not get me wrong. I am not saying that we should not try to move at a fast pace. But at 66, we are a young country compared to a lot of the countries that are leading countries today.”

He said Nigeria’s age should not excuse poor governance, institutional failures, or other shortcomings, but should remind citizens that building a stable, prosperous nation takes time and deliberate effort.

“It does not excuse our shortcomings, but it speaks to the fact that we should be patient. We are a country in progress. We are a work in progress, and we must continue doing the work,” he said.

The actor also said Nigerians are too quick to criticise the country and urged citizens to change how they view it.

He said, “We are too quick to condemn ourselves; reframing the lens through which we look at Nigeria is not lying that there are no problems. It is saying that we need to fix them.”

He further urged Nigerians to move beyond criticism and begin offering practical ideas and solutions to national challenges.

“There are problems, but we need to fix them. Do not stand and just criticise without proffering solutions. There are problems, yes, but what do we do with the problems? Let us fix them,” he averred.