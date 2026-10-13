Oyedele Is Smart, But Does Not Have The Right Education – Bolaji Abdullahi

Spokesperson of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Bolaji Abdullahi, has claimed that the Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Taiwo Oyedele, might not have the right education to properly analyse Nigeria’s economy.

Naija News reports that he stated this on Monday during an appearance on Channels Television’s Politics Today.

Commenting on the federal government’s 30-day fuel price reduction initiative, Abdullahi argued that subsidy policies were ideological and that economic decisions should be guided by the right expertise.

He said, “I’m not saying he’s incompetent, but I think he doesn’t have the right education,” he said.

“Because, look, the issue of subsidy is ideological. And we have to understand where you are coming from. I mean, I’m talking about an economy, this Nigerian economy.”

Abdullahi said he was not attacking Oyedele personally, adding that he respected him and considered him intelligent.

“No, I’m not going personal. Like I said, I have utmost respect for him. And I think he’s quite a smart guy. I’m not taking that away from him.

“But what I’m saying is that the way an accountant reviews an economy is not the same way an economist reviews it. And the same way a classical economist would look at it is not the way a development economist would look at it.

“We need people who are trained to do this job to do it,” he said.