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Oyedele Is Smart, But Does Not Have The Right Education – Bolaji Abdullahi

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By Justina Otio
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ADC National Publicity Secretary, Bolaji Abdullahi
ADC National Publicity Secretary, Bolaji Abdullahi

Key Takeaways

  • ADC spokesperson, Bolaji Abdullahi, said Finance Minister, Taiwo Oyedele, is smart but lacks the right education to properly analyse Nigeria’s economy.
  • Abdullahi spoke on Monday on Channels Television’s Politics Today while reacting to the Federal Government’s 30-day fuel price reduction initiative and subsidy debates.
  • He said subsidy is an ideological issue and argued that trained experts should guide economic decisions, noting accountants and economists review economies differently.

Spokesperson of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Bolaji Abdullahi, has claimed that the Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Taiwo Oyedele, might not have the right education to properly analyse Nigeria’s economy.

Naija News reports that he stated this on Monday during an appearance on Channels Television’s Politics Today.

Commenting on the federal government’s 30-day fuel price reduction initiative, Abdullahi argued that subsidy policies were ideological and that economic decisions should be guided by the right expertise.

He said, “I’m not saying he’s incompetent, but I think he doesn’t have the right education,” he said.

“Because, look, the issue of subsidy is ideological. And we have to understand where you are coming from. I mean, I’m talking about an economy, this Nigerian economy.”

Abdullahi said he was not attacking Oyedele personally, adding that he respected him and considered him intelligent.

No, I’m not going personal. Like I said, I have utmost respect for him. And I think he’s quite a smart guy. I’m not taking that away from him.

But what I’m saying is that the way an accountant reviews an economy is not the same way an economist reviews it. And the same way a classical economist would look at it is not the way a development economist would look at it.

“We need people who are trained to do this job to do it,” he said.

Author:

Justina Otio
Justina Otio

Justina is a passionate storyteller and avid reader. Beyond the newsroom, she's a strategic content marketer and lifelong learner who loves diving into topics far outside her field. Contact: justina@naijanews.com

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