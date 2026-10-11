Kano Police Gives Reason For ‘Tinubu Must Go’ Meeting Blockade

The Kano State Commissioner of Police, Ibrahim Adamu Bakori, said concerns about participants’ and residents’ safety prompted the command’s intervention at a meeting organised by the ‘Tinubu Must Go’ movement.

Naija News reports that Bakori, speaking in an interview with DCL Hausa, acknowledged the organisers’ right to assemble but said prior notice would have allowed the police to make security arrangements for the gathering, expected to draw about 700 people.

His explanation followed complaints by a convener of the movement, Abba Hikima, who accused police officers of preventing members from accessing their meeting venue on Sunday.

In a live video shared on his verified Facebook page, Hikima alleged that about 10 mobile police vehicles had been deployed to the private venue hired for the event.

“They have been stationed here in order to prevent us from accessing the private venue which we paid for; we are to gather here to exercise our civic rights… This is even the more reason why Tinubu must go,” he said.

The lawyer maintained that the organisers did not need police permission to hold the meeting and accused police leadership of letting political considerations influence their duties.

“The Court of Appeal decision stands. I do not need to inform any security agent to hold my rallies. Next time, we are going to protest; Next time we are going to demonstrate; next time we are going to hit the ground,” he added.

Responding, Bakori said he contacted Hikima on Saturday night after learning about the planned gathering on social media.

“What happened is that, in the first place, it is their right to come and organise their gathering. Nobody will stop them, and the law does not require them to inform us. However, notifying us is important because it allows us to regulate the event and ensure there is no tension, that nobody attacks them and that they do not engage in any activity in Kano that can constitute an offence,” he said.

The commissioner explained that he asked Hikima to postpone the programme and meet with the command to discuss its nature and the necessary security measures.

“I asked him to postpone the meeting and come so we could discuss the matter. He said he would consult others and get back to me. I called him several times afterwards, but he did not answer,” Bakori stated.

He said the anticipated attendance made it important for the command to obtain more information about participants and event arrangements.

“If 700 people are coming into Kano, we need to know the details. This is not the first time political groups from different parties have organised activities in the state. They usually write to us, and we provide security for them,” he said.

Asked whether the command had information suggesting that those expected at the meeting had criminal records, Bakori cited an incident in Sabon Gari two weeks earlier.

According to him, officers recovered weapons from some people who claimed to have entered Kano for political activities.

“Two weeks ago, some people came to Sabon Gari claiming they were there for political activities. We seized weapons, arrested some of them, and we are still investigating the matter,” he said.

Bakori said the experience informed the command’s concern about another large gathering whose arrangements it had not established.

“We were concerned about another gathering that was expected to attract about 700 people. We did not know who they were or where they would stay. We need to protect them and the residents of the state. That is what happened,” he added.

He maintained that discussions with the organisers could resolve the disagreement and help ensure the safety of everyone involved.

The commissioner rejected allegations that the police acted on behalf of any political party, insisting that the intervention was intended to preserve peace.

“There is nothing political about this. It is about understanding the situation and protecting the people of Kano State and Nigeria,” he said.

Bakori added that the command had previously provided security for activities Hikima brought to its attention.

“We do not prevent people from organising events. Even he has informed us about their activities on several occasions, and we provided security, ensuring that the events ended peacefully,” he stated.

“Our advice is that he should have informed us so we could provide security for the organisers and the people of Kano State. We are all working for the people.”