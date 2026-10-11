‘Tinubu Must Go’ Group Alleges Police Blocked Kano Meeting

Members of the ‘Tinubu Must Go’ movement have protested the alleged blockade of their meeting venue by police officers in Kano State.

A lawyer and convener of the movement, Abba Hikima, said security personnel prevented participants from entering a private venue hired for the gathering on Sunday.

The movement describes itself as a non-partisan platform seeking to mobilise Nigerians to vote out President Bola Tinubu in the 2027 general elections. It attributes its campaign to economic policies it says have worsened hardship.

Speaking in a live video on his verified Facebook page, Hikima alleged that about 10 mobile police vehicles had been deployed to the venue.

Some police officers were visible in the background as he addressed viewers while wearing a shirt and fez cap bearing the movement’s inscription.

“Today, the 11th of October 2026, we gathered here in Kano State in order to exercise our fundamental human rights and to associate freely in order to exchange ideas and educate ourselves on the need to send away the administration of Bola Ahmed Tinubu in Nigeria,” he said.

Hikima accused the police of obstructing a peaceful gathering, insisting that participants had committed no offence.

He said, “They have been stationed here in order to prevent us from accessing the private venue which we paid for; we are to gather here to exercise our civic rights… This is even the more reason why Tinubu must go.

“We are not criminals, we are not thugs, we are not hooligans and we have not committed any offence. And there is nothing wrong with what we are doing right now.”

The lawyer said the Kano State Commissioner of Police, Ibrahim Bakori, contacted him on Saturday and asked why the organisers had not informed the command about the meeting.

According to Hikima, he explained that the programme would take place within an enclosed venue and participants would conduct themselves peacefully.

“I want to say it clearly that yesterday the Kano State Commissioner of Police, Ibrahim Bakori, called me on the phone and told me that courtesy demands that I inform them of this meeting. I said, ‘Sir, our meeting is going to be in an enclosed environment within a perimeter and we are going to be civil, we are lawyers’,” he stated.

Hikima maintained that the organisers did not require police permission to assemble, citing constitutional provisions on freedom of expression, association and personal liberty.

“This is our understanding and the law has given us the right, under section 39 of the Constitution, to exchange ideas and opinions,” he said.

“And we have the right, under section 40, to associate and we have the personal liberty, under section 35, to do this.”

Hikima also alleged that an officer objected to participants wearing clothing carrying the ‘Tinubu Must Go’ inscription.

“One of them even told me that they have no problem with us but we just shouldn’t wear this insignia; But I say We must wear this,” he said.

He insisted that the slogan was a political expression and vowed that the movement would organise further gatherings.

“The Court of Appeal decision stands. I do not need to inform any security agent to hold my rallies. Next time, we are going to protest; Next time we are going to demonstrate; next time we are going to hit the ground,” he added, as participants chanted, “Tinubu Must Go.”