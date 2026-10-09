Why I Stopped Praying After My Wife’s Death – Kumuyi

Pastor William Folorunso Kumuyi, the General Superintendent of the Deeper Christian Life Ministry, has recounted how he stopped praying after the death of his wife in 2009.

Naija News reports that the cleric shared the experience during a sermon published on YouTube.

He recalled that his wife died on Saturday, April 11, 2009, while he was away from home preaching.

Kumuyi explained that he was ministering at a programme that morning when he received the news of his wife’s death.

He immediately rushed to the International Bible Training Centre, where he confirmed what had happened and met some people praying.

According to the preacher, he believed the devil had taken advantage of his absence while his wife was facing a challenge at home.

He recalled that he had prayed before leaving for the programme but felt he had failed to close what he described as a spiritual door before going out.

The cleric said that after arriving at the centre, he received an assurance from God that he should let go of the incident rather than continue to worry about it.

Kumuyi explained that he accepted the message and stopped praying over the matter. However, he said the experience made him determined to ensure that such an occurrence would not happen again.

He said: “The Lord assured me, ‘Let it go, let that go, don’t bother about it.’ The past is gone. Water under the bridge, that gone is gone.”