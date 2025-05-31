‘The Devil Worked On My Absence’ – Kumuyi Reveals How His Wife Died

The General Superintendent of the Deeper Christian Life Ministry, Pastor William Kumuyi, has revisited the painful memory of the death of his first wife, Abiodun Kumuyi, blaming his absence from home during a church retreat as the moment the devil took advantage to strike.

Naija News reports that Pastor Kumuyi made the emotional revelation during the Global Workers’ Conference held at the Deeper Life International Conference Centre, as he recounted how her death on April 11, 2009, changed the trajectory of his spiritual mission.

The revered holiness preacher disclosed that his late wife was at home battling a health challenge while he was ministering at the church’s Faith Clinic when the incident occurred.

“I was preaching here on Saturday, 11th April 2009, and the devil worked on my absence. My wife was at home because she had a challenge. I was driving out, the devil came, but I did not remember to close the spiritual door that nobody will sneak into that place (his house).

“When I finished the Faith Clinic that morning, I received a message that my beloved wife was gone. I ran to IBTC (home); I saw it had happened and I met some people there; they were praying and the Lord assured me that I should let it go, don’t bother about it,” Kumuyi narrated.

Despite the tragedy, Kumuyi said he refused to sink into grief but rather transformed his sorrow into renewed spiritual energy. He declared that the loss became the foundation for a new phase in his evangelical journey—what he described as a “revenge” mission against the devil.

He said, “I let it (her death) go, but from that day, I said ‘that one happened, this other one will no more happen.’”

“Now I am in charge everywhere I go”

Pastor Kumuyi noted that since the passing of his wife, he has intensified his global outreach, reaching new spiritual heights across continents.

He further stated, “Since that time, for me to revenge on the devil, I have gone to many places since she left. I have covered most of the local governments in Nigeria, I have gone to almost all the nations of Africa, I have gone to all the continents of the world.

“Blind eyes have opened, deaf ears have opened, the lame had risen up and walked. Now, I am getting to another level—the dead has now been raised.”

Concluding his message, Kumuyi urged his followers to reclaim control of their families and spiritual lives.

“Those that have gone, have gone. Water under the bridge is gone. All that has gone, has gone. Now, in your family, you will be in charge. Anywhere I go now, I will be in charge. Nothing will be allowed to steal anything away,” he declared.

Pastor Kumuyi was married to Abiodun Kumuyi for 28 years, from 1980 until her passing in 2009. Their union was blessed with two sons, Jeremiah and John.