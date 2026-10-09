How Govt Can Tackle Frequent Military Aircraft Crashes – Ex-DSS Director,  Mike Ejiofor

The former Director of the Department of State Services (DSS), Mike Ejiofor, has said the Nigerian Air Force needs internal auditing to ensure its aircraft are airworthy.

Naija News reports that Ejiofor, reacting to the recent NAF plane crash in Ondo State that killed several people, during an interview on ARISE Television, identified factors behind the frequent military aircraft crashes in Nigeria.

Ejiofor said the frequent crashes stemmed from a broader lack of maintenance culture across Nigerian society, and that internal audits are necessary to ensure airworthiness and proper personnel training.

He said, “So this crash is just one too many, and I think we need to do internal auditing of the Nigerian Air Force to ensure that the aircraft are airworthy and that the people receive training. Don’t forget that it’s not only the Air Force; the various parts of society also have this lack of maintenance culture in Nigeria.

“I call for comprehensive internal auditing of both the aircraft and men, because we can’t just continue to lose men, lose equipment, materials, and all that. I think it’s high time the government stepped up its proactive approaches.

“And the Air Force authorities also have to look inwards to see what it actually is. Is it lack of maintenance or training? I’m sure they are trained.”