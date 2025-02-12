Kidnapping Is Now A Money Making Venture In Nigeria – Ex-DSS Director, Ejiofor

A former Director of the Department of State Services (DSS), Mike Ejiofor, has described kidnapping in Nigeria as a booming business, stating that it has become a franchise where criminals see ransom payments as a reliable source of income.

Ejiofor made this statement on Arise Television’s The Morning Show while discussing the recent abduction of Adekunle Raif Adeniji, Director of Administration at the All Progressives Congress (APC) National Secretariat in Abuja.

The kidnappers reportedly demanded a ransom of ₦350 million for his release.

Expressing his concerns over the growing trend of abductions, Ejiofor remarked: “Kidnapping is now a franchise, and nobody is exempted, be you a religious leader, politician, community leader, top government functionary, or legislator.”

He attributed the rising cases of kidnapping to its financial appeal, noting that armed robbery has declined because fewer people keep cash at home.

Instead, criminals now resort to abducting individuals and demanding ransom, which many are willing to pay.

“I think the reason why it’s on the rise is that people have turned it into a money-making venture. If you can see, the issue of robbery is on the decline because people don’t keep money at home.

“What the kidnappers do is kidnap their victims and make demands for ransom, which people are willing to pay.

“You don’t blame people who pay ransom. What are the motives for kidnapping? Some of them are mostly economic, while others are political,” he explained.

Ejiofor further advised Nigerians, particularly politicians, to be cautious in their public dealings as they have become primary targets.

He also called on the government to address the economic factors fueling the crisis rather than relying solely on security measures.

“Some people expose themselves to all these dangers, so it’s important for us to moderate how we live, especially among politicians because they are the main targets now.

“As we speak, a lot of people are not happy with our politicians, and they have become easy targets, so they must strengthen the security around them,” he added.

He urged the government to create economic opportunities to discourage people from engaging in criminal activities.

“Besides that, we should look at the issue of the economy. The government should not try to fight kidnapping alone – it should provide an enabling environment for people to work,” the ex-DSS Boss concluded.