Veteran Nigerian Rapper, Lord Of Ajasa Becomes US Citizen

Veteran Nigerian rapper, Olusegun Osaniyi, popularly known as Lord of Ajasa, has become a United States citizen, prompting an outpouring of congratulatory messages from colleagues and fans.

Naija News reports that the rapper, in a post via his Instagram stories on Wednesday, was seen holding his American citizenship certificate.

In another video, Lord of Ajasa and his wife were seen posing with the American flag.

The development also revived conversations about Lord of Ajasa’s place in the history of indigenous Nigerian hip-hop, particularly his role in popularising Yoruba rap before the emergence of acts such as Dagrin, Olamide and Reminisce.

In other news, American rapper William Leonard Roberts II, popularly known as Rick Ross, was recently arrested in Miami Beach, Florida, over allegations that he assaulted a woman and restricted her breathing during an incident at his Star Island home.

The music executive voluntarily turned himself in to Miami Beach police on Thursday.

According to CBS News, police later booked him at the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Centre.

The 50-year-old rapper is facing one felony charge of battery by strangulation and one misdemeanour charge of battery.

The allegations relate to an incident said to have occurred at his residence on August 28, although the matter was reported to police on September 29.

According to the police arrest affidavit, Ross and the woman had been in a relationship for about a year and were living together when the alleged incident occurred.

Investigators said the woman told them that Ross woke her around 7:44 a.m. on August 28 after becoming angry over her being tagged in an Instagram photo.

She reportedly said he questioned her about whether she had been dishonest with him before allegedly slapping her in the face.

The woman also alleged that Ross later confronted her in a bathroom over claims that she was involved with another person.