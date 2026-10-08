I’ll End A Serious Relationship If I Find Another Guy More Attractive – Ayra Starr

Nigerian singer Oyinkansola Sarah Aderibigbe, popularly known as Ayra Starr, has shared her view on what she would do if she became attracted to another man while in a serious relationship.

Naija News reports that the singer made her position known while responding to a woman who sought advice over a similar relationship situation during her Ask Ayra Starr show.

Ayra Starr said she would choose to end her existing relationship rather than remain with her partner while pursuing another person.

She explained that getting involved with two people at the same time could create confusion and make it difficult to know what one truly wants.

According to her, if she were in a committed relationship and later found another man more attractive, she would leave the relationship before starting anything with the new person.

The singer also advised that a person facing such a situation should take time away from relationships to understand their feelings before making a decision.

She maintained that being honest about one’s feelings would be better than maintaining two relationships at the same time.

She said: “If I’m in a serious relationship with a guy and then I find another guy more attractive, I would break up with him instead of dating both of them at the same time. I don’t think you can love two people.. I think you need time to yourself so you can figure it out.

“You should never abandon your friends because you are in love. Your partner should not isolate you from your friends because you are in a relationship. They should be a balance between friendship and relationship in love.”