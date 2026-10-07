Why Nobody Should Blame Nigerian Youths For Following Peter Obi – Mbaka

Catholic priest and founder of the Adoration Ministry Enugu Nigeria (AMEN), Rev. Fr. Ejike Mbaka, has said Nigerian youths should not be blamed for supporting the presidential candidate of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), Peter Obi.

According to Mbaka, the situation in the country is so bad that Nigerians are now looking for someone to save them.

Naija News reports that Mbaka made the remarks in a video recorded during one of his church programmes.

He described Nigeria’s challenges as “spiritual”, adding that Nigeria was endowed with abundant human and natural resources but had failed to translate its wealth into improved living conditions for its citizens.

“Like what Nigeria is passing through now, Nigeria’s case is a spiritual one. We may not understand it,” Mbaka said.

He described Nigeria as one of the most blessed countries in the world, particularly in terms of its human resources, saying the country had “the best youths”, whose potential remained largely unrecognised.

According to him, Nigeria also has vast mineral resources, including gold and coal, yet many Nigerians continue to live in poverty and face inadequate electricity supply.

“Enugu is sitting upon a multi-trillion-dollar worth of coal, yet the indigenes of the city are all poor,” he said.

Mbaka also criticised successive governments over policies and actions that, according to him, have negatively affected poor Nigerians, including the demolition of shops and disputes over land.

He further attributed the country’s insecurity challenges, including kidnapping, to political factors.

The Catholic priest said Nigerian youths were naturally industrious and should therefore not be blamed for rallying behind Obi.

“That’s why nobody should blame Nigerian youths when all of them started following Peter Obi because they are looking for whoever will save them,” Mbaka said.