It Is Not Possible For You To See – Mbaka Reveals Doctors Declared Him Legally Blind

Catholic priest and founder of Adoration Ministry Enugu Nigeria (AMEN) Rev. Fr. Ejike Mbaka, has disclosed that doctors once declared him legally blind.

According to the clergyman, doctors discovered that his eye condition had deteriorated to the point of blindness, despite his ability to see and read without assistance.

Naija News reports that the clergyman disclosed this at Passion Center in a video.

According to him, he underwent extensive ophthalmological and optical examinations after years of stress and sleeplessness.

He said the examinations involved several tests using modern medical equipment, with results that reportedly left the doctors surprised.

Mbaka explained that the doctors discovered that both of his eyes had deteriorated beyond the level of legal blindness, yet he could still see, read and move around without assistance.

Mbaka said the doctors initially assumed members of the Ayanwu family had brought him to the hospital as a blind man.

“But I said, ‘No, I came by myself.’ They said medically and scientifically, it is not possible for a man whose eye issue has reached the fifth or sixth level of blindness to see, talk less of coming by himself,” he quoted the doctors as saying.

He said the doctors’ disbelief increased when he opened his Bible and began reading before them.

“I opened the pages of the Bible and started reading it. Are you telling me that the God of Adoration doesn’t exist?” Mbaka said.

According to the cleric, the doctors concluded that, except God had given him new eyes, they could not explain his ability to see.

“They said, ‘Except God has put new eyes.’ Yes, God has put new eyes,” he said.

Mbaka further claimed that the findings were subsequently sent to Dr Chiogbu Chukwu, based in Los Angeles, who, through another doctor identified as Dr Scott, reportedly confirmed that both eyes were no longer medically functional.

“Chiogbu confirmed through Dr Scott that, medically, scientifically, the two eyes are gone. But I’m seeing with them.

“What then do you call miracle? I’m a beneficiary. I can now join you to give testimony.

“How, I don’t know. I won’t tell you because I prayed so well or I fasted so well. No. Only God knew what He did,” he said.

The cleric, however, cautioned his followers against abandoning orthodox medicine while seeking spiritual intervention.

“I will always ask you if you are sick. Don’t neglect the medical advice. Do not rely only on prayers. God created those people that are doctors.

“I believe in medical healing, even as I approve spiritual healing. However God does it, let Him be glorified,” he said.