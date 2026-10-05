I Don’t Have Scandals, I Don’t Relate With Other Artistes – Fireboy

Nigerian singer Adedamola Adefolahan, popularly known as Fireboy DML, has opened up on how he maintains a private life and avoids controversies in the entertainment industry.

Naija News reports that the singer made the revelation while interacting with fans about his personality, public image and approach to his music career.

Fireboy explained that he deliberately keeps details about his personal life away from the public, making it difficult for people to form opinions about him based on private matters.

He said that he does not have a reputation for scandals and rarely gets involved in relationships or interactions with other artistes that could generate public controversy.

The singer also spoke about his approach to promoting his music, said that he prefers to allow his songs and artistry to speak for him rather than relying on publicity stunts or gimmicks.

He said; “They don’t know me enough to misunderstand me. I don’t give them enough personality or gist into my personal life. I don’t have scandals, I don’t relate with other artistes, I don’t sell my music with gimmicks.”

In other news, Fireboy has revealed what shocked him when he relocated to Lagos to pursue his dream of becoming a musician.

He explained that when he relocated to Lagos, he was terrified by what he experienced.

The musician, who spoke during a recent live stream, recalled witnessing someone running mad and seeing dead bodies on the streets

The singer said cultists and the appearance of Lagosians, in general, also terrified him

Fireboy said he, however, refused to quit and adapted to the city’s lifestyle.