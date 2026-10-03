BBNaija Disqualification Left Me Traumatized – Nomy

Former Big Brother Naija housemate, Whitney Chukwu, popularly known as Nomy, has opened up about her experience on the reality show after her disqualification.

Naija News reports that Nomy was removed from the competition in September after repeatedly going against instructions issued by Big Brother.

The reality star, in an interview with Chude Jideonwo, said the experience left her traumatised, describing herself as someone who naturally tends to rebel against rules.

She explained that she was already on one strike before her disqualification, despite the usual process requiring a housemate to accumulate three strikes before being removed from the show.

According to her account, her case was different because her disqualification came through the revocation of her status as a housemate.

She said: “The experience in the house traumatised me. I’m a bit of a rebel, I can’t lie. Normally, what makes people leave the house is disqualification.

“To get a disqualification, you need three strikes, but I was on one strike. This is the first time in the history of Big Brother Naija that a housemate has been revoked.

“I don’t have a relationship with my dad. I lost my mum at a very young age… I never for once felt, ‘Where’s my dad?’ I feel like it’s a disservice to my mum to be looking for what was not looking for me.

“I wasn’t necessarily there to make friends, to be honest. I came in with the mindset to win or to be there till the end. I was in an enemy territory. Even with being the villain, I’m still the main character.”